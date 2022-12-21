Categories
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Zelensky to visit White House


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday plans to appear in Washington to meet with President Biden and visit Capitol Hill, according to people with knowledge of the plan — a trip that will mark Zelensky’s first public international appearance since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

During the visit, Biden will announce a new $1.85 billion security assistance package that will include a Patriot missile battery to help Ukraine defend against Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, a senior administration official told reporters Tuesday. The missile system, the most advanced air defense weapon in the American arsenal, has been a long-held and top request of Kyiv, and the official said the United States will train Ukrainian forces on how to operate it.



