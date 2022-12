For eating

Although Ryanair flights don’t include complimentary snacks, passengers can purchase food from the trolley.

The airline said: “When it comes to in-flight snacks, row 33 or rows one and two will give you a head start on the rest of the plane.

“If you’re planning to tuck into some tasty hot food, you’ll be able to get your order in good and early too.”

Travellers could also bring their own snacks but should avoid smelly items if they don’t want to upset other passengers.