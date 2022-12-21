Samsung is giving away a FREE laptop to Galaxy phone owners

Samsung is giving away Galaxy Chromebook 4 laptops for free when you buy select Galaxy phones. This incredible giveaway, which is available on Amazon UK , will see Samsung phone owners walk away with a laptop worth £299 at no extra cost. Anyone who purchases a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, or Galaxy S21 FE will be eligible to claim the free laptop within 60 days of their initial purchase.

The Galaxy Chromebook 4 arrives with an 11.6-inch High Definition (HD) screen, support for gigabit Wi-Fi for speedy streaming and downloads, and hands-free access to the Google Assistant to control smart lightbulbs, video doorbells, answer general knowledge queries and more.

Charging is handled with the USB-C, that’s the same cable used for your Galaxy phone, Nintendo Switch, iPad Air, and dozens of other popular gadgets – so you’ll only need to pack a single charging cable on your next trip!

The laptop is powered by Chrome OS, which is developed by Google and based on its Chrome software (the most popular web browser on the planet).

Chrome OS is able to download and run millions of Android apps, so you can play the latest must-have games and productivity software on your laptop. Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are all available to use for free and work offline. You can use Google Drive to store files, photos and folders so they can be accessed from anywhere in the world.