‘Several injured’ after stabbing near Frankfurt Airport

Several people have reportedly been stabbed in a major German train station, before police opened fire on the attacker.

Social media posts claim there has been a “stabbing followed by a police shooting” at Gateway Gardens station near Frankfurt Airport.

While Frankfurt Police have confirmed they shot an attacker, and that he has been injured, they did not confirm what prompted the shooting.

One image on Twitter shows what appears to be a paramedic entering a carriage, while another shows what appears to be a heavy police presence outside the station.