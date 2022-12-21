Shocking moment Buckingham Palace gate ablaze as police grab man

An arsonist who set fire the gate of Buckingham Palace was taken down as police rushed the man outside the central London home of King Charless III. Witnesses said police arrived “within seconds” of the blaze being lit and tackled the man to the ground. In the video police can be heard telling the man to “get on the floor, get down, stay down” as he is arrested.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 22.08hrs on Tuesday, 20 December, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates.

“The man has been taken into custody. The fire has been extinguished.”

Footage posted on social media with the caption ‘Protestors burning stuff at Buckingham Palace’, tough the reason for the small blaze remains unknown.

Thankfully no one was injured and the fire was put out.