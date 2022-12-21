Shop the Scenes experience allows fans to ‘live and look like a

Shop the Scenes Founder and co-CEO Jill Martin sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to explain how fans of popular shows, like “Yellowstone” and “Emily In Paris”, can buy the apparel, accessories, and merchandise featured in some of their favorite TV shows.

– You have no friends in this building, John. You’re going to have to bring your own.

– What you’re going to do first?

– What do you think I’m going to do? You’re all fired.

– I love it when she gets mad. It means I’m going to make a lot of money.

DAVE BRIGGS: Kevin Costner, Western drama, “Yellowstone,” continues to deliver massive ratings in season 5, and its impact even being felt in the fashion world. Western wear spiking in popularity from coast to coast, even right here in the unlikeliest of places, in Manhattan. And if you want to look exactly like John or Beth Dutton, or my personal favorite, Rip, Shop the Scenes has you covered. Jill Martin is the co-founder and CEO of Shop the Scenes and joins us now. Jill, great to see you. How do I look? And most importantly, how does this work, my friend?

JILL MARTIN: I’m overwhelmed with the dress-up for Yahoo Finance. And I’ve rarely been on this in sweats, but this seems appropriate because we are talking about dressing and looking like a Dutton and like your favorite character. So first of all, thank you for having me– honored to be here. And welcome to my apartment, which is really a pop-up store right now.

But what’s so cool about this is we’re keeping up with the showrunners and the costume and the set designers to bring the authentic items from the show that you see it, you love it, and then you buy it with one click. So we’ve created these virtual rooms, working directly with the creators of the show. My partner is the owner of 101 Studios, which owns “Yellowstone.” So here is the beautiful access we had to the dining room. And what we’re finding is people want to live and look like a Dutton, from what they dine with to what is in the bunkhouse.

As you see here, this is roaming our virtual room. And we’re selling actual furniture. That– John Dutton’s chair that he sits in when he wins governor, I mean, those are $3,600 chairs that people are buying. And they’re also buying baseball hats and t-shirts like you’re seeing that you’re wearing today. That sandbag that you just saw sold out four times. So it’s really running the gamut of what people want. And that’s really authenticity.

SEANA SMITH: Yeah, Jill, talk to us a little bit about the demand because I’m in the coat right now, Beth’s coat, which retails for almost $1,000. I have the trucker hat on. Just in terms of what people are buying, how much they’re spending, how much time they’re spending on your site, what are you seeing engagement wise?

JILL MARTIN: Yeah, I mean, it’s really cool. Listen, we launched in November 13, so I don’t have all the answers yet. But what I can tell you is a jacket like yours, which I love– it’s very rare–

SEANA SMITH: It’s warm.

JILL MARTIN: –you get to dress up on your show.

SEANA SMITH: It’s warm, I’ll give it that.

JILL MARTIN: It’s a triumph. It is a triumph. That is Beth’s faux fur jacket that she got married in. And the costume designer, Johnetta Boone, is very specific about that outfit and the specific outfit she chooses for her. And it’s so authentic. So the cowboy hat you’re seeing right now, the jacket you’re wearing, the jacket you’re wearing has sold out four times.

The boots, everything that is authentic to the show, to the hat that you’re wearing, you know, authentic “Yellowstone” hat, what people know when they come to Shop the Scenes, it’s not inspired by. It’s not it may look like. It’s the actual item you see in the show. Or what I’m wearing right now is with “Emily in Paris,” which launches tomorrow, season 3. And we have developed with Darren Star, where we are bringing the fictitious brands, the in-show brands to life. So Pierre Cadeau, who– do you guys watch “Emily in Paris”?

SEANA SMITH: I’ve seen it before. I’m not an avid watcher, but maybe I will be for season 3.

JILL MARTIN: OK, so like this guy– OK, so here’s the cast. We lit up the Empire State Building this weekend. And we kicked off our Shop the Scenes party. Now with this show, what we’re doing is Darren Star– what a brilliant creator. He– the concept of the show is Emily pitches brands in the show, and you’re seeing the cast smiling here, a lot of them at the Empire State Building for the first time, in America for the first time at that.

But what we’re doing is we’re taking the brands that you see just in the show. You see the suitcase right there. This is Pierre Cadeau. And the suitcase, a version of it, was in the show, and then we’re making it accessible in real life. So tomorrow, when you are watching episode six, you will see a storyline on a perfume. And they are immersed in Provence in the lavender fields. And of course, something happens because something always happens. And we developed, with Darren Star, perfume that really captures the essence of Provence. So as the viewer’s watching, you’re able to buy in real-time into the storyline.

DAVE BRIGGS: Yeah, Jill, I’m curious, these shows, “Yellowstone,” and its spinoffs, are very theme heavy, theme unique, Western, and of course, “Emily in Paris.” Will it work with general shows– I think back to, like, “Seinfeld” or “Friends,” of things like that that are just kind of general themes. And what are the implications as we move forward? Because could we see this with the NFL and Black Friday game streaming on Amazon?

JILL MARTIN: Yeah, so it’s very hard for me to talk business with you with you dressed like that, but I’m in.

DAVE BRIGGS: This is my hat, by the way.

JILL MARTIN: ‘Cause I’m in my Pierre Cadeau sweatsuit. I know it is. Believe me, I know all our items. So it’s interesting because not every show works in its entirety. “Yellowstone” is out of Central Casting because everyone– country couture is very in right now. And all the pieces are items that you want to use. It’s shot in pretty much current day. So some of them– some of the shows that we’re announcing– and we’re announcing 20 to 25 shows in the coming year– are old shows that we’re bringing back with capsule collections.

So old shows that you love, and you named a couple, but that at that time, you couldn’t buy brands. I mean, think about all the things you’ve seen over the years, not to date our age, but that you couldn’t buy that you wanted. I mean, that’s like, have you ever seen something and wanted to buy it? So we’re not only bringing back shows and doing capsule collections around it. We’re also taking new shows and bringing the items from that show to life. So does every show lend itself like a “Yellowstone”? The answer is no.

But for every show, like “Tulsa King,” for example, one of the quotes he says was they ask him what he does with a few vulgarities, and he says, I’m an industrialist, because that’s what people answer because no one knows what that is. So what a great quote for a t-shirt. So that would be something that we would take from a show like that. So it’s really as a curator, and for me as a merchandiser and an entrepreneur, looking at something and saying, what will work, what doesn’t? And just looking at you guys right now, I feel like my dreams have come to reality.

SEANA SMITH: Well, it’s so much fun.

DAVE BRIGGS: If we got her boots. If we got her Beth’s boots.

SEANA SMITH: I know. I need boots for next time we do this. But Jill, we were talking about it ahead of this segment. It makes so much sense. It’s a way to involve the viewers out there, fan engagement. We wish you all the best. We look forward to seeing what shows come next for you and the company. All right, well, Jill Martin, thanks so much for joining us this afternoon.