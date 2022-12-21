Simon Cowell’s appearance leaves viewers distracted at Royal

The music mogul, 63, left viewers distracted with his smooth complexion as fans branded the talent judge “unrecognisable”.

His appearance sparked some concern online as one social media user questioned: “Just saw Simon Cowell on the Royal Variety show, what has he done to himself?”

Another remarked: ” What did #SimonCowell do to himself.”

While a third added: “Simon is unrecognisable.”

During his show appearance, the BGT judge sparked chaos after he accidentally broke the golden buzzer off its stand in an awkward on-air blunder.

While the audience burst into laughter over the on-stage mishap, viewers at home couldn’t help but cringe.

“Oh Simon Cowell breaking the golden buzzer,” one quipped, while another echoed: “Mortified for Simon Cowell. He seemed so nervous. Bless him.”

Hosted by comedian Lee Mack this year, the entertainment industry’s annual fundraising event for the Royal Variety Charity is dedicated to sharing support with those who have professionally served the entertainment industry and to those who are sick, impoverished or elderly.