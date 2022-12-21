Sophie Wessex’s £591 shoes branded ‘awful’ by her fanbase

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is a style icon in her own right, however has made some fashion mishaps every now and then. On a royal tour to Cyprus earlier this year, the Countess packed her Jimmy Choo Dovina 100 Metallic Leather Espadrille Sandals, which she had worn many times before.

The £591 shoes have metallic leather straps, with a platform wedge that measures four inches.

These shoes are quite controversial among Sophie’s fans, many of whom do not seem to like the footwear.

After the Countess wore the shoes in June earlier this year, royal fans took to social media to express their dislike towards the espadrilles.

Instagram user @sophiejulie01 said: “I feel like a more formal pair of shoes would fit more to this event. But the dress is lovely.”

