Spoiler: That’s Not Actually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sure had us for a second. We speculated earlier this month about their ownership of the house in which their new Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, was filmed, but shortly after, the Daily Mail was able to confirm that the house indeed belonged to someone else.

According to Dirt, the Montecito mansion that appeared in the show is about three-and-a-half miles away from Harry and Meghan’s current house, which we know from glimpses they’ve previously shared, isn’t all that different from this house, design-wise. Both have a beachy, California-cool quality, and they even both feature a chicken coop.

Businessman Mark Schulhof bought the 2006-built estate where Netflix filmed for about $14.6 million back in 2013. Designed by architects Don Nulty and J.F. Brennan with interiors by Natasha Baradaran, the awe-inducing dwelling sits on just over two acres of land that overlooks the ocean and several mountain ranges. On the manicured grounds are footpaths lined with palm trees, cypress trees, citrus trees, shrubs, and bougainvillea. Sculptures by American artist Robert Indiana also dot the pristine landscape. Across 13,599 square feet of living space are a five-bedroom, five-bathroom main house, and a one-bedroom guest cottage with a kitchenette and full bathroom.

The elegant living room with its high wood-paneled and beamed ceilings, seamlessly transitions to an upper-floor loggia that spans the entire length of the home and overlooks an infinity pool and a vast crescent-shaped lawn through three arched French doors, which could be clearly seen during Meghan’s interviews in the documentary. A separate dining room with a domed silver leaf ceiling leads to a section of the upper loggia with a fireplace and seating. The open floor plan allows an eat-in chef’s kitchen with soapstone sinks and Carrara marble topped island, to flow into an informal dining and living space with dark wide-plank wood floors. The luxurious primary suite with its dual boutique-style dressing areas and dual ensuite bath, also sits on the main level and flows into a section of the loggia. Other highlights of the home include a sophisticated paneled study, gym, theater, bar, two games room, and a five-car garage.

Despite fairly recent reports that the ex-working royals are shopping for a new home in Santa Barbara, it seems likely that they’re still at the Montecito home they purchased for $14.7 million in 2020, where Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres are neighbors.