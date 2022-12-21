Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s Wife Allison Holker Opened Up About Her

YouTuber Kalen Allen, who also appeared on the Ellen show with Boss for years, also expressed support for Holker on Wednesday.

“We’ll take care of you all from now and forever more,” Allen commented.

Others who flooded Holker’s comment section to show support include actor Ashley Tisdale, singer Christina Perri, singer Tamar Braxton, wrestler Nikki Bella, and dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

Holker previously shared a statement about her husband following his death, remembering his devotion to his family and community.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” the statement said. “He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”