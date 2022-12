Symptoms such as loss of smell and shortness of breath are now less common, ZOE says.

“The previous ‘traditional’ symptoms, such as loss of smell (anosmia), shortness of breath, and a fever, are much less common these days,” it comments.

“In the list of common symptoms, anosmia ranks 14th, and shortness of breath ranks 16th.

“Anosmia used to be a key indicator of COVID-19, but only about 16 percent of people with the illness now experience it.”