Strings attached… more youngsters are listening to orchestral

A Royal Philharmonic Orchestra survey for the Daily Express’s Strike A Chord Campaign asked about the situations in which people listen to orchestral music in their daily lives.

It found that just under two thirds (65 percent) aged under 35 were ­listening on a regular basis, a six per cent increase on 2018 (59 percent).

And it was significantly higher than those aged over 55, where the proportion was 57 percent.

James Williams, managing director of the Royal Philharmonic, said: “Listening habits fit with people’s changes in lifestyle, and while this will continue to evolve and change over time, engagement with music has become stronger.”

Looking at the situations in which people tuned in, there were again ­differences between generations.

For older people, listening while travelling – such as in a car or on public transport – stood out as the most popular setting (24 percent), compared to 13 percent of younger people. For those under 35, listening while cooking was the most common situation for a quarter quizzed.

Working, exercising, taking a bath and relaxing before going to bed also scored highly.