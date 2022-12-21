Taking issue with response to ‘mean girl behavior’ letter

Mary Cecelia “Celie” Stier Hanauer responded to a letter from Usha Nellore (“County Council members exhibit ‘mean girl behavior,’ ” Dec. 14) about the effort by the County Council to challenge the election of Jacob Bennett and thus disenfranchise the voters of District F (”I’ll take it from here, Usha,” Dec. 16).

Dr. Nellore made three points. One, the County Council improperly denied Mr. Bennett, a Democrat, the chance to be sworn in with the other council members because he is a teacher in the county system. Two, the demographics of the County Council do not at all reflect the growing diversity of Harford County. Three, the alliance of the other council members against Mr. Bennett, denying him the right to be sworn in with the other elected officials, is a sort of “mean girl behavior” that discredits public service and the county.

In her rather incoherent letter, Ms. Hanauer, who claims family in Harford County going back 300 years, summarizes her own genealogy in an apparent effort to prove that “Maryland has always been a state of diversity.” Her immigrant ancestors came from “England, Ireland, France, Germany, Hungary and Austria.” All extremely White nations last I checked; certainly nations of a homogenous culture 300 years ago.

She tosses a Russian Jewish ex-husband into the mix, Indigenous tribes, and the ex-husband’s Jewish uncle, formerly president of the United Nations Association in New York City.

I think, at best, Ms. Hanauer merely proves Dr. Nellore correct. From a community that was predominantly comprised of immigrants from northern and western Europe that displaced the Indigenous peoples living here, Harford County has become a more diverse community. This is due certainly to the presence of “transient military” and families who reside here for the county’s “proximity to Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C. and New York City,” [as Hanauer said]. What the Jewish uncle or our geographic proximity to the rest of the Mid-Atlantic states has to do with Ms. Hanauer’s argument frankly eludes me.

Ms. Hanauer also avers that her Quaker roots make her “more qualified than most (and braver than most of our fearless, faceless voters) to stand up and address Usha’s [Dr. Nellore’s] concerns.” I do genealogy, too. With the exception of my father’s mother’s maternal line, all of my ancestors showed up on these shores well before 1700. That and a few bucks will get me a coffee at Starbucks, but it will never endow me with the courage and qualifications that apparently it has provided Ms. Hanauer.

One really cannot use personal anecdotes to establish larger facts. It is a fact, however, that the demographics of the County Council do not reflect the demographics of Harford County. It is true that the political affiliation of every member of the council, save Mr. Bennett [and Mr. Guthrie], is Republican. It is true that the council currently includes only one woman and no people of color. It is also true that voter registration and turnout in Harford County is not what it should be.

I would be cautious, however, about blaming residents who may be long-term victims of the historical and social circumstances that discouraged participation in the electoral process.

It is also true that the Republican members of the County Council are taking legal measures to evict Mr. Bennett, the lawfully elected choice of the people of District F and a Democrat, from his seat. I ardently hope that those measures fail, as Mr. Bennett is not an employee of the county and can recuse himself from such votes that may raise a conflict of interest. Besides, my former councilman was Richard Slutzky, a Republican, and a full-time coach at Aberdeen High School for part of his tenure on the council. One can only conclude that this is an objection to Mr. Bennett’s party affiliation and not his employment.

Ellen B. Cutler

Aberdeen