Teen storms to Rafa Nadal tournament victory

A TEENAGE tennis prospect from Highcliffe emerged victorious in the U16 event of the Global Junior Tour at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Majorca.

Callum Matthew (16) an A-level student at Highcliffe School, beat full-time academy players and battled back from a set down in the final to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

The talented teen played four matches in total, the first two against full-time academy players, with athletes from 64 countries present.

Callum with the tournament referee after winning the Global Junior Tour final

Callum, who plays at Wimborne Tennis Club and had his team of coaches of Phil Loose, Rob Butler and Justin Sandever supporting him, said: “My semi-final was against a Swiss guy. I won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. I started strong and then had a dip in the second set. However, I got coached at the end of the second and came out strong to take the third fairly comfortably.

“In the final, I faced a guy from North Macedonia. This time my opponent came out very strong, striking the new balls really well.

“The nerves got to me a bit as well, but on-court coaching helped me out once again. I came out and played strong, solid tennis and managed to win.”

Callum has been playing tennis for 10 years after starting and the tender age of six. During that time, he has played national tournaments at every age group and achieved a national ranking in the top 10.

He added: “It was an incredible feeling winning a big tournament at such a prestigious venue. There was a big sense of relief after I managed to get across the line in the final.

“It was great to have my club and coaches there supporting me on the centre court – it was a big boost for me. Also, the crowd of a couple of hundred people helped a lot. After the second set, they gave me the confidence I needed to get the job done.

“In the future, I’m hoping to play in a range of national and international tournaments. I’m looking to go and play division one college tennis in the US after I’ve completed my A-levels. After that, the ultimate goal is to reach the professional level.”