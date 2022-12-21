Tencent Cloud Empowers Pakistan’s Top Livestreaming Portal ARY to

HONG KONG, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent – announced its collaboration with ARY ZAP, Pakistan’s top live broadcast platform owned by ARY Digital Network, where Tencent Cloud Media Services will be enabling ARY ZAP to deliver high-quality and low-latency streaming experience to its users.

Responsible for streaming the world’s top soccer championships such as the World Cup and the LaLiga to Pakistani users, ARY ZAP also won the rights to broadcast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the most popular cricket tournament globally. To cope with the large number of concurrent view access requests and high demand for the content distribution bandwidth of these events, Tencent Cloud Media Services have provided a full suite of live sports streaming solutions that support ARY ZAP to livestream a total of 136 matches of global sports events, with a peak bandwidth utilization of around 1Tbps and peak concurrent views of nearly 1 million.

Leveraging Tencent Cloud’s expertise built over the past 20 years, ARY ZAP managed to deploy its live broadcast service on cloud within 20 days, delivering ultra-high definition sports events to its users. ARY ZAP also benefitted from Tencent Cloud’s products and services including Cloud Streaming Services, StreamPackage and StreamLive, which improve its capability to provide stable live video streaming and reduced ‘stuttering rate’ by 40%.

Furthermore, the multi-input auto-failover capability of Tencent Cloud ensured stable transmission service for the original live feeds, and the multi-region and multi-availability zone cloud design provided a reliable media service center, where professional video processing capabilities such as multiple video codecs, streaming protocols and adaptive bitrate streaming (ABR) were utilized to ensure the live video quality. These industry-leading technologies helped ARY ZAP provide a top-notch user experience, while reducing bandwidth and storage costs when compressing video bitrates, increasing the efficiency and competitiveness of ARY ZAP’s business operations.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “Tencent Cloud is committed to helping media and communications companies all around the world provide the best, high-quality streaming experiences to their viewers. Through our collaboration with ARY ZAP, viewers and sports fans in Pakistan can be assured of a continuous, uninterrupted and real-time experience while watching their favorite, most exciting entertainment and athletic events. We strive to support more media groups from other countries in the future.”

Tencent Cloud is committed to providing a professional, stable, and high-quality live streaming media processing platform for global users. With live audio and video streaming such as live sports, esports, and other live shows requiring high-quality transcoding, accelerated delivery services, instant loading of live streams, and more, Tencent’s streaming services combine its self-developed audio and video technology platform and the computing resources of Tencent Cloud’s global deployment of 70 availability zones and over 2,800 acceleration nodes, to support stable live streaming services with a latency as low as 800ms and under.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

About Tencent Cloud Media Services

Tencent Cloud Media Services has accumulated over 20 years of experience in audio & video technologies, providing industry-leading, comprehensive one-stop media solutions from PaaS to SaaS, including real-time communication, video on demand, live streaming, global acceleration and security. It provides support for customers from content creation, processing, to distribution, enabling real-time and engaging audience experiences worldwide.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud