Tennis ace Becker recounts horrors of British prison life after

Former tennis world number one Boris Becker vowed during an emotional TV interview to avoid the mistakes that led to his jail sentence for fraud in April.

The 55-year-old German, who shot to fame nearly 40 years ago as the first unseeded man to win Wimbledon, was found guilty of illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

“It’s up to me to keep going down that path and stay true to myself,” he told SAT.1. “I believe prison was good for me.”

Becker was only 17 when he shocked the tennis world in 1985 to win the most prestigious grass court tournament on the planet.

He claimed two more Wimbledon crowns as well as two Australian Opens and one US Open during a glittering career.

But he squandered his millions away in a blaze of flamboyance and buccaneering ventures such as playing poker. He was declared bankrupt in 2017.

Fear

“It was the loneliest moment I’ve ever had in life,” Becker recalled when he was unable to say farewell to his family before being led to a jail at the court room.

Becker would normally have had to serve half of his 30 month sentence before being eligible for release.

However, he was allowed to go free under a fast-track deportation programme for foreign nationals.

Becker, who was deported to Germany on 15 December, admitted he was frightened about the possibility of attacks from other inmates at Wandsworth prison in south London.

“The many films I saw beforehand didn’t help,” he added.

Help

“I felt hunger for the first time in my life,” said Becker.

