On the radio show, Barry raised his bottle of beer in agreement and replied: “There you go, I’ve got a bottle in my hand and I am going to celebrate him.”

He added: “Because I’ve lost one of my heroes, but I’ve also lost one of my dearest friends as has the whole world.”

“His last words were love, love, love. Never forget it.”

The poignant tribute to the Much Too Young singer came after former bandmate Horace Punter revealed Terry died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.