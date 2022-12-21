The 41 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

As 2022 comes to a close, there’s plenty of reason for concern about the fate of cinema. Critics are bemoaning Hollywood’s lack of movie stars, the dearth of films that leave you feeling obliterated, and how highbrow films are consistently bombing at the box office. It would be tough to argue that the past year reached the pre-pandemic cinematic heights of 2019—let alone the pre-streaming heights of yore.
You know what? Fuck your bah-humbugs. After a couple years of sparse releases and uber-contained productions, 2022’s slate of films gave us plenty to be grateful for. We got indelible lines like “Surgery is the new sex,” “I ate him right the fuck up,” and “Suck me.” We saw Tom Cruise fly fast in airplanes, hot dog-fingered multiverses, an incredible gag involving a tape measure, and a blockbuster original alien movie that fully delivered. Oh, and maybe best of all, the invention of Lydia Tár.
Will the caliber of movies continue to rebound next year, or is the medium on its way to realizing its doomsayers’ worst fears? Who can say! But what does seem clear is that there’s plenty to be excited about in 2023—from the feature debuts of exciting young talents to star-studded mega-productions from the likes of Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson. Here are just a handful of the films we’re giddily anticipating in 2023.
What we know: Nicholas Cage is Dracula, boss from Hell, doing an “amalgamation of a sort mid-Atlantic August Coppola accent combined with some Christopher Lee, with some Anne Bancroft thrown in for good measure” and dressed in what will undoubtedly be the most popular Halloween costume of 2023.
Why we’re excited: See above.
Release date: April 14, 2023
What we know: Wes Anderson’s latest sounds unmistakably like a Wes Anderson movie: It’s set at a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in a fictional American desert town, and finds the itinerary disrupted by world-changing events. Asteroid City‘s cast is full of Anderson mainstays, like Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, and Willem Dafoe.
Why we’re excited: To see Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, and Maya Hawke make their Wes Anderson debuts.
Release date: June 16, 2023
Please Don’t Destroy Project
What we know: The Please Don’t Destroy boys have made a buddy comedy centered around a hunt for gold, with Judd Apatow producing.
Why we’re excited: More weeks than not, SNL’s funniest sketch comes from Please Don’t Destroy. The three-headed beast of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy give the impression of sharing the same brain. Their first foray into feature filmmaking will introduce much of the world to their eclectic extended universe of brilliant young comedians like Chloe Troast and William Banks.
Release date: August 18, 2023
What we know: There will be a lot more Zendaya in the second and final part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. This one will focus more on the Harkonnen. And Florence Pugh will be one of the new actors introduced.
Why we’re excited: Because there’s seemingly nothing in the world that gets Denis Villeneuve more jazzed than Dune.
Release date: November 3, 2023
What we know: Timothée Chalamet is Wonka in Paul King’s origin story of the famed chocolatier.
Why we’re excited: If Twitter is still around when this movie comes out, it’s going to have a field day.
Release date: December 15, 2023
What we know: Acclaimed playwright Bess Wohl makes her film debut with a story about a vlogger and influencer’s life unraveling after she becomes a mother. Noémie Merlant (Tár) and Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones) star.
Why we’re excited: Cate Blanchett is understandably getting the lion’s share of praise for her turn in Tár, but nearly everyone in Todd Frield’s Best Picture-hopeful gives a pitch-perfect performance—including Noémie Merlant, who plays Tár’s assistant. We’re pumped to see her shine in a bigger role.
Release date: TBA
What we know: Not much. The plot of Ari Aster’s Midsommar follow-up has mostly been kept under wraps–other than it being “a decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” It stars Joaquin Phoenix. It used to be called Disappointment Blvd.
Why we’re excited: To see Ari Aster move beyond the horror genre.
Release date: TBA
What we know: Bottoms is Emma Seligman’s follow-up to 2020 cringe-comedy sensation Shiva Baby. Its logline goes as follows: “Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation.”
Why we’re excited: Star Rachel Sennott is batting a thousand at being funny in every role. Here, she’s joined by The Bear standout Ayo Edibiri.
Release date: TBA.
What we know: The title does not lie. This is a movie about a dad (Colin Burgess), a step-dad (Anthony Oberbeck), and the hijinks that ensue during their weekend excursion with their 13-year-old son Branson (Brian Fiddyment).
Why we’re excited: Who doesn’t love some good dad (and step-dad!) humor?
Release date: TBA.
What we know: Michael Mann has made a biopic of Italian sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari starring Adam Driver.
Why we’re excited: Michael Mann + fast cars = yes please!
Release date: TBA
What we know: Free Time, from first-timer Ryan Martin Brown, is the story of a man (Colin Burgess) who, nearing the end of his twenties, quits his unfulfilling desk job to have his “Summer of George”: embrace life, find himself, that whole rigamarole. But figuring out what to do with his time proves harder than expected.
Why we’re excited: Like Downtown 81 or Slacker, Free Time is one of those down-and-dirty ensemble movies that captures a burgeoning scene at a fertile time. In addition to Burgess, the film features a host of other Brooklyn mainstays who could soon be household names. Among them, Rajat Suresh, Jessie Pinnick, Holmes Holmes, Jeremy Levick, and a stand-out performance from distinguished yeller, Bardia Salimi. (Also, I appear for approximately one movie-stealing second as an extra.)
Release date: TBA
What we know: Thea Hvistendahl’s feature debut is an adaptation of acclaimed horror novelist John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2005 book of the same name. It’s set on an unusually hot day in Oslo, when a strange electrical field brings about a collective migraine, causing electronics around the city to malfunction and the deceased to return to life.
Why we’re excited: Fans of The Worst Person in the World will be excited to see stars Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie reteam in another Oslo-set drama.
Release date: TBA
What we know: Taika Watiti has made an “epic space opera,” written by fellow New Zealander Jermaine Clement, based on Alejandro Jodorowsky’s graphic novel.
Why we’re excited: Epic space operas are either epically great or epically bad, and we’re up for either.
Release date: TBA
What we know: A24’s upcoming biopic of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich family is highly anticipated thanks to its cast of beefy boys and the early pictures of them beefing up.
Why we’re excited: The beef.
Release date: TBA
What we know: Jane Schoenbrun’s follow-up to creepypasta sensation We’re All Going to the World’s Fair has been described by the filmmaker as the second part in a trilogy of sorts. It follows two teenagers who bond over their shared love of a scary television show, only to have that show get mysteriously canceled.
Why we’re excited: Schoenbrun’s debut was a triumph of microbudget filmmaking. Now, they’ve got A24 behind them, as well as a bigger budget. We’re excited to see what they do as they level up in scope.
Release date: TBA
What we know: David Fincher is adapting the French graphic novel of the same name by Alexis Nolent (under penname, Matz) and artist Luc Jacamon. It’s a noir about an assassin who cracks as he develops a conscience, and it stars Tilda Swinton and Michael Fassbender.
Why we’re excited: Fincher doing a noir called The Killer. Come on. What more do you really need to know?
Release date: TBA
Killers of the Flower Moon
What we know: Martin Scorsese is finally venturing into the MCU with… Kidding! The GOAT is adapting the sweeping David Grann book about the 1920s F.B.I. investigation into the mysterious murder of members of the Osage tribe. The cast includes screen legends like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow. Plus, we’ll see two of the greatest singer-songwriters alive, Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell. Jack White, too.
Why we’re excited: Literally, everything. Everything about this movie.
Release date: TBA.
What we know: La Chimera is a 1980s-set tomb-robbing drama from Alice Rohrwacher (Happy as Lazzaro), starring Josh O’Connor and Isabella Rossellini. It was filmed around Italy and Switzerland.
Why we’re excited: Umm, an Italian-set tomb-robbing movie that stars Isabella Rossellini from one of our favorite young directors, Alice Rohrwacher? Hell yeah!
Release date: TBA
What we know: Adapted from a Vladimir Nabokov novel, Anya Taylor-Joy plays a young aspiring actress who plots to take a married middle-aged art critic’s money.
Why we’re excited: The re-teaming of Anya Taylor-Joy and Scott Frank, who last worked together on the show that briefly made everyone want to play chess, The Queen’s Gambit.
Release date: TBA
What we know: Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming) is adapting Rumaan Alam’s novel about a family’s vacation gone wrong. It stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la Herrold.
Why we’re excited: We loved Julia Roberts in Sam Esmail’s Homecoming series, and look forward to seeing the pair reunite.
Release date: TBA
What we know: Bradley Cooper is Leonard Bernstein in a biopic about Lydia Tár’s mentor.
Why we’re excited: The beautiful first-look photos.
Release date: TBA
A Manual for Cleaning Women
What we know: Pedro Almodóvar was originally slated to adapt Lucia Berlin’s hit 2015 short story collection (“All pain is real could be Berlin’s mantra, the motto of this collection,” Ruth Franklin wrote in her New York Times review) with Cate Blanchett starring, but the Spanish filmmaker has since backed out of the production.
Why we’re excited: Adapting a literary short story collection like Berlin’s with Blanchett on board is an intriguing prospect. If it’s half as good as Robert Altman’s Short Cuts, it’ll be worth the price of admission.
Release date: TBA
What we know: Ridley Scott has made a historical epic about the life of Napoleon Bonaparte, starring Joaquin Phoenix.
Why we’re excited: This is sure to be an insane theatrical experience.
Release date: TBA
What we know: Fifty Shades Of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson tackles the story of Kate Rothko’s legal battle to honor her father Mark Rothko’s legacy. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, and Aisling Franciosi star.
Why we’re excited: The art world intrigue.
Release date: TBA
What we know: Michelle Williams, in full Napoleon Dynamite mode, stars as a sculptor with a day job at a local arts college and an anxiety-inducing upcoming exhibition. There is a pigeon. Andre 3000 mans the kiln.
Why we’re excited: There’s a very small, very incredible moment at the end of the movie that—well, we won’t say more than that.
Release date: TBA
