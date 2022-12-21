The Best Netflix Shows of 2022

Television reached a new high in 2022 with network, cable and streaming shows all competing for supremacy. But nothing can quite beat the year Netflix has had. The streaming service continuously had shows dominating the entertainment business throughout the year.





With so many ways to watch TV these days, it’s hard to decide what to watch and what to subscribe to. Despite canceling series that showed potential, Netflix still ranks as one of the best streaming services around because of its original series. In 2022, viewers celebrated their favorite Netflix shows through social media trends, which guided even more people to the platform. Without further ado, here are the best original shows — either returning or new — that Netflix gifted subscribers.

RELATED: Warrior Nun’s Cancellation Solidifies Netflix’s Sapphic Media Problem





Bridgerton Season 2 Outdid Its Premiere Season

While it may seem like a lifetime ago that Anthony Bridgerton ditched the “diamond” of the season for her older sister, it was actually just in March when viewers watched the drama unfold. Bridgerton sometimes gets a bad rap for being soap-opera Pride and Prejudice, and while that’s not technically wrong, the series handles it with the utmost grace — as does most of the titular family when things fall apart.

Following Season 1’s steamy romance between Daphne and Simon was never an easy task, but what’s better than an enemies-to-lovers relationship? Another enemies-to-lovers relationship… in a love triangle. The Anthony / Kate / Edwina fiasco was messy, but it was also hard to look away. The chemistry between Anthony and Kate was better than what most shows try to produce these days, and the setup for Penelope and Colin’s relationship was the slow burn of the century.

RELATED: Netflix’s Lookism Adaptation Betrays the Original Webtoon’s Gritty Visual Style

Ozark Came to a Conclusion in Season 4

Ozark was the Breaking Bad of the Netflix universe, but never quite got the attention that Breaking Bad did. Perhaps it’s because Better Call Saul‘s Kim Wexler and Saul Goodman were stealing the spotlight, but Ozark never disappointed with its flashy cliffhangers and grounded crime drama. The series finale may have divided critics and fans, but honestly, there was no other way a show about a privileged crime family in the Ozarks could’ve ended.

The final season of Ozark was the tale of the underdogs, with Ruth Langmore making a name for herself outside the Byrde empire and going on a journey of revenge that she should’ve never taken. Within the Byrde family, the kids actually had something to do with Jonah becoming a mini-Marty and Charlotte taking after her mother Wendy. The Navarro drug cartel also proved to be the most frightening enemy the Byrdes had and ranked among the best television villains of 2022.

RELATED: Umbrella Academy’s Final Season Order Shows Netflix Is Learning

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Was a Step in the Right Direction

Netflix lightened the mood a little bit after Ozark by releasing the third season of The Umbrella Academy. In retrospect, The Umbrella Academy was also quite dark in its own way, but tattooed talking monkeys and emo Ben Hargreeves provided laughs the viewers needed. The third season picked up right where Season 2 left off — don’t be fooled by the bad wig the hair department gave Elliot Page and Aidan Gallagher’s growth spurt — with the Hargreeves siblings meeting the other Hargreeves siblings known as the Sparrow Academy.

It was the Umbrellas vs. the Sparrows in Season 3, and while the series didn’t execute the showdown quite the way fans expected, it was still satisfying. While the looming apocalypse predictably didn’t end the world again, Viktor Hargreeves’ transition journey was handled beautifully, finally letting the character have a moment of happiness he deserved. And while Viktor’s transformation may have been overshadowed by the downfall of Allison, an unexpected friendship blossomed between Viktor and Luther.

RELATED: Verizon Offers Free Premium Netflix in Effort to Battle Amazon, Roku

Stranger Things Season 4 Was the Beginning of the End

It’s hard to talk about the best Netflix shows of 2022 and not talk about Stranger Things. Stranger Things has always been the Netflix show people anticipate most, and viewers were particularly impatient for Season 4 since it had been a three-year wait. But the Duffer Brothers promised something bigger and better for the penultimate season of the series — and they delivered.

Following the usual Stranger Things tradition, Season 4 had a time jump (and more) after the Season 3 finale. Eleven, Will and Jonathan were adjusting to life in California while most of the rest of the gang was dealing with a mysterious new Upside Down threat in Hawkins. The notable exception was Hopper, who was alive and unwell as a prisoner in Russia, which was also dealing with its own Upside Down threat. Season 4 introduced Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, who inspired some creative cosplays, tattoos and TikTok dances. It also managed to get fans to thirst over a demogorgon and made Kate Bush mainstream again, so by all accounts it was a pretty successful season.

RELATED: Netflix’s Second Most Popular Series Is Actually Produced By Amazon

The Sandman Made Weird Comic Stories Cool Again

In a world where everything is a comic book adaptation, it might seem tiresome for another comic to get the television treatment — especially since The Umbrella Academy had just been released a few months prior. But The Sandman was on a different level altogether. The story was always too complicated for a movie to faithfully adapt and had seemed too strange to imagine on screen. But Disney+ had no problem giving shapeshifting aliens a six-episode series, so The Sandman deserved a rightful adaptation somewhere.

The Sandman finally found its footing with Netflix, giving all of its unique characters a chance to shine in a modern take on the fantasy horror tale. The standout actor was Tom Sturridge as Dream, who ironically was his own worst enemy. Other great performances came from Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, the latter of which did the character justice after the 2005 movie came up short.

RELATED: My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie Lands at Netflix

The Crown Season 5 Shone a Light on the People’s Princess

2022 has not been a good year for the British monarchy, and the fifth season of The Crown was the final push to make things tumble. After the Harry and Meghan drama and the Queen’s death, The Crown‘s November release date was a coincidence. Season 5 showcased a low point in the monarchy and the rise of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was eerily portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki. Diana was known as “the People’s Princess,” and fans wanted to see The Crown bring her to life on screen.

Season 5 was mainly “The Diana Show,” following her life during and after her divorce from Prince Charles in a world where the most powerful family was working their hardest to silence her. It was not exactly a joyous season to watch; Diana’s breakdowns and paranoia were almost too depressing sometimes. But viewers were drawn to the season by their love for Diana, and the justice she deserved was delivered in just 10 episodes.

RELATED: The Recruit Showrunner Alexi Hawley Unpacks Netflix’s New Spy Series

Wednesday Was a Compelling and Creepy Teen Drama

Wednesday was the show that end Netflix’s 2022 reign on a high note, and will probably continue to trend in 2023. There was obvious excitement over a Tim Burton adaptation of The Addams Family focusing on the emotionally reserved daughter, but no one quite knew what they were getting themselves into with the series. It turned out to the show that people needed among the abundance of superhero and franchise series dominating television.

Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular protagonist Wednesday Addams, the series was a mixed bag of genres that made it suitable for everyone. It was part mystery, part supernatural horror and had just enough coming-of-age high school drama to make Wednesday relatable. But what was most enjoyable about the show is that it was faithful to the heart of past adaptations, showcasing the love the Addams family had for each other. Like Stranger Things did with Eddie Munson, Wednesday found a major audience on social media with the titular character’s viral dance scene that mesmerized viewers.

All of the above series are now streaming on Netflix.