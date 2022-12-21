The Cast Of “Emily In Paris” Played Who’s Who And Tea Was Spilled

Coucou! Emily in Paris Season 3 just dropped on Netflix, and if you’re like us, you’re trés obsessed with the stunning, chic, and talented cast!
We had the absolute pleasure to sit down with Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, and Kate Walsh to play one of the liveliest games of Who’s Who ever!
The cast got really into it, and at one point, the boys revealed that they think Ashley Park is the worst at keeping a secret!
The ladies did not agree.
But it was all in good fun for this tight-knit group! Watch the video below to hear even more BTS tidbits from filming!
Source link