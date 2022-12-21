The quotes of 2022, episode 3: Alexander Bublik – ‘Thank you,

New year, new resolution for the ATP: deal with the crisis of interminable bathroom breaks. On January 10, in the first round of the Adelaide tournament, the referee took care to inform Aleksandar Vukic and Alexander Bublik, a man never short of a good punchline, of the new rules for break duration.

Referee: “As a reminder, we have new rules for the breaks. Three minutes from the time you enter the locker room, you can have two more if you need to change.”

Bublik: “Thank you, Tsitsipas, eh? Stefanos, thank you!”

After his loss in the 2021 French Open final in which he was leading two sets to love before Novak Djokovic left the court to recharge, Tsitsipas had been accused of (ab)using breaks in the following months. And he drew the wrath of some of his colleagues, Alexander Zverev and Andy Murray in particular.

Despite the will of the ATP, the new regulation was not rigorously applied throughout the season – like any other good new year’s resolution, in short.