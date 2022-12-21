The Repair Shop star shares ‘simple hacks’ to reduce heat loss at

Sonnaz Nooranvary is famed for her upholstery and soft furnishing skills on BBC’s The Repair Shop. The upholsterer is known for brining treasured pieces of furniture back to life and has partnered with the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) to help tenants improve the energy efficiency of their homes with some simple tips and tricks.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Sonnaz shared her advice for keeping homes warm on a tight budget.

She began: “There’s a few key things but one of the big ones is actually to have proper fitting curtains so your curtains are not falling and sitting in front of your radiator and if they do, having the confidence to have a go and rehem them so that they sit above the radiator.

“The best way for you to figure out how they’re done is to actually have a look at them and copy what is there exactly.

“So you’ll see that the hems can be just slip stitched or a running stitch closed and actually they’re quite simple techniques and it’s that old thing, isn’t it of the unknown and being scared to give it a go and have that confidence.”

