The Russia-Slovakia paradox as polling shows public support Putin





Slovakia’s support for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24 earlier this year has been crucial. But it appears to contrast what opinion polls may indicate about the public’s allegiance in a country that is particularly susceptible to “conspiracy theories and manipulative narratives”, according to the GLOBSEC Trends 2022 report published last month.

In the past, Ukraine and Slovakia did not have a particularly notable relationship, but its support of the wartorn country since February has been vital. In April, Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced that Slovakia had provided Ukraine with its S-300 air defence system, the first country to provide long-range air defence. Then in June, Mr Heger also pushed for the European Commission to accept Ukraine as an EU candidate. President Volodymyr Zelensky made an EU membership application for Ukraine just days after the invasion. In the first three months of the war alone, Slovakia had registered 442,648 Ukrainian refugees and in May the Minister of the Interior of the Slovak Republic, Roman Mikulec, announced that €2.5million — approximately £2.9million — had been given to local governments to help deal with the refugees. At the World Economic Forum in May this year, Mr Heger stressed how important it is to support Ukraine as the country is “defending themselves and our values”. He added: “If Ukraine fails, Slovakia is next… we don’t want to allow that.”

While politically Slovakia has supported Ukraine, society’s sentiment appears to be the complete opposite. Prior to the war, a Globsec survey conducted in 2021 found that 78 percent of Slovaks considered Russians their “Slavic brothers” with a majority of 56 percent stating that NATO was provoking Russia. Slovakians in the past were reportedly also pro-Putin as in 2021, more than half asked had a favourable opinion of him with almost 45 percent blaming the US and NATO for the tension around the borders prior to the war breaking out. Since the war began, there have been a number of polls asking the Slovakian public’s view on the war with differing results, one of which in particular was shrouded in controversy. READ MORE: EU disaster – How a 20-year-old policy could destroy Brussels’ dream

In September, when Russia was faring better than Ukraine, a survey of 1,000 respondents called “how are you Slovakia?”, was conducted by MNFORCE using a 10-point scale. It found that the majority — 52.1 percent — of those asked said they wanted Russia to win with 20.6 percent saying they wanted a clear Russian victory. On the other hand, 30 percent said they hoped Ukraine would win with 19.9 percent saying they wanted Ukraine as a clear winner. Just under 18 percent expressed no preference for either. According to the data, those in their 30s held the strongest pro-Russia views with those who are unvaccinated and support far-right parties also expressing support. The strongest sympathy for Russia was shown among pensioners. But in a follow-up survey, which had a clearer cut scale, nearly half the 1,009 Slovaks questioned said they preferred that Ukraine win, and only one-fifth preferred that Russia won. DON’T MISS: Boris may help Tories tackle ‘coalition from Hell’ [INSIGHT]

There are forces in Slovakia which are have been spreading disinformation and anti-Ukraine propaganda. According to GLOBSEC Trends 2022 report, Slovakia is one of the most vulnerable countries to conspiracy theories but much has been done to combat this. In March, one of the most popular conspiracy websites, Hlavne správy, was shut down and the Chairman of the Slovak National Party Andrej Danko’s blog was also closed down for spreading disinformation about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Now there is seemingly political turmoil in Slovakia as parliament voted on a motion of no confidence on December 15, meaning pro-Russian politicians may have an opportunity to come into power over the next year. While anti-EU and pro-Russian could rise to prominence, it is thought likely that Slovakia will continue to prioritise its relationship with the EU and NATO in order to secure a prosperous future.