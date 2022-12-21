The Witcher: Blood Origins stars ‘in the dark’ about Cavill exit

His co-star Francesca Mills added: “Just entering The Witcher universe, regardless of recent events, it’s such a big thing to join.

“And you don’t want to let the fans down because they’re so dedicated and brilliant. There’s so much to the world.”

Filming for Blood Origin began in August 2021, and includes a star-studded cast featuring Michelle Yeoh, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver and Joey Batey returning as Jaskier.

However, the new roster of heroes and villains only discovered such a seismic shift was happening in The Witcher universe when Henry’s exit was announced on social media.