These 32 People Are Considered “Nepo Babies,” And I’m Curious If

Sooo, because they’re all the rage, I’m curious if you knew if these 32 celebs were “nepo babies” or not…
Her father is actor John Aniston.
Ben Stiller’s dad is famous actor Jerry Stiller.
Her father is Rob Schneider.
Her parents are Tony Curtis from Some Like It Hot and Janet Leigh from Psycho.
She’s Phil Collins’ daughter.
His parents are British actors Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton.
Her mom was the legendary Jayne Mansfield.
She’s Melanie Griffith’s daughter.
She’s Diana Ross’ daughter.
Her father is Ron Howard.
Her mom is actor Sally Dynevor.
Her father is actor Bruce Dern.
His father is singer Julio Iglesias.
Her dad is Lenny Kravitz and her mom is Lisa Bonet.
Her mom is Carrie Fisher and her grandmother is Debbie Reynolds.
Her mom is Andie MacDowell.
He’s part of the very famous Coppola family.
She’s Brian Williams’ daughter.
She’s Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter and therefore Elvis’ granddaughter.
She’s Quincy Jones’ daughter.
She’s Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s daughter.
Her mother is singer-songwriter Minnie Riperton.
Her mother is actress Blythe Danner.
Her father is Steven Tyler.
Her father is Stephen Baldwin.
He’s Cuba Gooding Jr.’s son.
Her father is actor Henry Fonda.
Her parents are actor Keith Allen and producer Alison Owen.
Her father is “Body By Jake” actor and fitness instructor, Jake Steinfeld.
