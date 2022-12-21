These Are The Miami Best Hotels For Your Next Weekend Getaway

Nisian HughesGetty Images
If you’re looking for tropical weather, sandy beaches lined with palm trees and crystal blue water plus an endless array of restaurants, nightlife and shopping, there’s no place quite like Miami. This vibrant, culturally rich city makes for the perfect weekend getaway or wellness retreat, though we can’t blame you if you end up wanting to stay longer. Whether you want to spend your vacation relaxing by the beach, wandering down Ocean Drive or, as Will Smith once suggested, partying in the city where the heat is on, Miami has something to suit all travelers.
When you’re ready to book your visit to the Sunshine State, these are the best hotels in Miami in proximity to its many attraction — Miami Beach’s Art Deco architecture, the Cuban delicacies of Little Havana and the bustling nightlife of South Beach. The pros at the Good Housekeeping Institute have narrowed down hotels that are ideal for families, couples and friends alike, including luxurious picks and budget-friendly boutique hotels. Now all you need to do is pack your bags and lather on that sunscreen!
Our top picks:
After reading about the best hotels in Miami, scroll further to find out the best time of year to visit South Florida and what neighborhoods you should consider in Miami. If you’re still undecided, check out the winners of the Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Awards for more family vacation ideas as well as our expert’s favorite all-inclusive resorts.
Best Hotel in Miami for Beach Access
1 Hotel South Beach
|Neighborhood
|South Beach
|Star rating
|5 stars
|Price
|$$$
Best Value Hotel in Miami
The Goodtime Hotel
|Neighborhood
|South Beach
|Star rating
|4 stars
|Price
|$
Best Hotel in Miami for Wellness
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
|Neighborhood
|Miami Beach
|Star rating
|5 stars
|Price
|$$
Best Affordable Boutique Hotel in Miami
Life House Hotel, Little Havana
|Neighborhood
|Little Havana
|Star rating
|4 stars
|Price
|$
Best Hotel in Miami for Familie
Loews Miami Beach Hotel
|Neighborhood
|Miami Beach
|Star rating
|4 stars
|Price
|$$$
Best Hotel in Miami for Adults
Soho Beach House Miami
|Neighborhood
|Miami Beach
|Star rating
|5 stars
|Price
|$$$, Membership required
Best Chic Hotel in Miami
Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
|Neighborhood
|Surfside
|Star rating
|5 stars
|Price
|$$$
Best City Hotel in Miami
Mandarin Oriental Miami
|Neighborhood
|Brickell Key
|Star rating
|5 stars
|Price
|$$
Best Luxury Hotel in Miami
The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
|Neighborhood
|Bal Harbour
|Star rating
|5 stars
|Price
|$$$
Best Hotel in Miami for Couples
The Setai Miami Beach
|Neighborhood
|South Beach
|Star rating
|5 stars
|Price
|$$$
How we chose the best hotels in Miami
The pros at the Good Housekeeping Institute and GH testers have stayed at many of the picks featured on this list. Guests evaluated each hotel or resort on a number of criteria, including location, comfort, cleanliness, activities and amenities, value for the money and customer service. We also considered consumer reviews and guest feedback when narrowing down our top picks.
When is the best time to visit Miami?
There’s never really a bad time to visit Miami, though it’s important to keep in mind that if you’re sensitive to heat and humidity, the summer months can hit temperatures as high as 100°F (and feel even hotter), which can make visiting sites more tiresome. The best time to visit is ideally in the winter and spring, anytime from November to April. During these months, daytime temperatures are typically milder and more pleasant while evenings are cooler; ocean water remains warm enough for most visitors to enjoy.
Just keep in mind that the winter and spring are Florida’s busiest times of the year with many tourists and wintertime residents trying to escape cold weather. As a result, you can expect hotel prices to be at their highest during these months. For a better deal, try booking a few weeks before or after peak season begins or ends. If you decide to book a trip in the fall, be mindful of hurricane season which can interrupt your travel plans.
What’s the best area to stay in Miami?
When you think of Miami, you think of its beautiful beaches, which is why Miami Beach is one of the most popular destinations for those visiting for the first time. From Miami Beach, you’re not only in close proximity to the water, but you have some of the best restaurants, bars and shopping at your fingertips.
If you want to be in the heat of it all, consider setting up your home away from home in South Beach, which is renowned for its long spacious boardwalk, Art Deco architecture, outdoor terraces and lively nightlife. Also located in South Beach is Lincoln Road, a popular mile-long pedestrian mall with tons of stores and restaurants.
If you’re less keen on the beach and would rather stay in an area that’s close and convenient to most of what Miami has to offer, Downtown Miami and Brickell are great choices. Though these neighborhoods have a big-city vibe with tall buildings and businesses, they remain close enough to the beach as well as trendy neighborhoods like artsy Wynwood, culturally rich Little Havana and the quaint community of Coconut Grove.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
For years, the Good Housekeeping Institute has been providing expert reviews and advice on the best travel gadgets, accommodations and gear for your next adventure. Media and Tech Reviews Analyst Olivia Lipski, who covers everything from consumer electronics to travel, home, fitness and more, has years of product review experience under her belt, but she’s also a travel enthusiast with plans to visit all seven continents (with only two more to go)! Though not an official Floridian, she frequently visits her family home in South Florida and likes to explore Miami’s hidden gems (and escape NYC winters) whenever she gets the chance.
