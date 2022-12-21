These Are The Miami Best Hotels For Your Next Weekend Getaway

If you’re looking for tropical weather, sandy beaches lined with palm trees and crystal blue water plus an endless array of restaurants, nightlife and shopping, there’s no place quite like Miami. This vibrant, culturally rich city makes for the perfect weekend getaway or wellness retreat, though we can’t blame you if you end up wanting to stay longer. Whether you want to spend your vacation relaxing by the beach, wandering down Ocean Drive or, as Will Smith once suggested, partying in the city where the heat is on, Miami has something to suit all travelers.

When you’re ready to book your visit to the Sunshine State, these are the best hotels in Miami in proximity to its many attraction — Miami Beach’s Art Deco architecture, the Cuban delicacies of Little Havana and the bustling nightlife of South Beach. The pros at the Good Housekeeping Institute have narrowed down hotels that are ideal for families, couples and friends alike, including luxurious picks and budget-friendly boutique hotels. Now all you need to do is pack your bags and lather on that sunscreen!

Our top picks:

After reading about the best hotels in Miami, scroll further to find out the best time of year to visit South Florida and what neighborhoods you should consider in Miami. If you’re still undecided, check out the winners of the Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Awards for more family vacation ideas as well as our expert’s favorite all-inclusive resorts.