These U.S. airlines are issuing travel waivers ahead of this

A dangerous blizzard is headed for several parts of the U.S. as millions of people gear up to travel during the Christmas holiday weekend. This potential “bomb cyclone” may cause a travel nightmare for those who are flying in and out of Florida. Several major U.S. airlines are preparing to issue travel waivers for travelers.

The winter storm is expected to bring flash freezes to the plains, Midwest, and east followed by rain and temperatures dropping below freezing spreading from Florida to the Gulf Coast. Some flights coming into Orlando are already delayed.

What airlines are waiving fees due to the Christmas weekend blizzard?

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued travel alerts for areas in the Northeastern U.S. and Midwestern U.S., allowing change fees to be waived for those who are scheduled to travel from December 22 to 24. Travelers can also make a one-time change online to their trip online.

United Airlines

United Airlines is allowing travelers flying out of these cities to make changes to their flights, free of charge if traveling between December 22 to 25. Customers have a rebooking window from December 19 to December 28.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines has waived fees for travelers to rebook their flights ahead of the winter storm in the following cities. Customers who booked from December 20 to 26 are eligible to change their flights.

JetBlue

JetBlue has issued winter weather fee waivers for travelers flying out of the northeast and midwest. The waived fees for cancelations and flight changes can be used for those traveling between December 21 to 23.

Delta Air Lines

Delta issued multiple weather advisories due to the forecasted path of the storm. Customers will be able to rebook their travel for a later date if traveling to and from:

Pacific Northwest

Northwest Mountain Region

Atlantic and Northeast Region

Midwest and Central Plains

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines has enabled a “flexible travel policy” for those traveling to and from Seattle from December 21 to 23 due to possible heavy snow falling in the state. Those who purchased a refundable ticket can request a full refund, and those who purchased a non-refundable ticket can receive future travel credit.

Will it snow in Florida on Christmas?

Although Florida will be experiencing its coldest temperatures during this time of the year since 1989, it is not forecast to snow in Florida.

Airport officials say that if you’re flying in or out of Orlando, get to the airport at least three hours early.