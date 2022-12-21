Thousands of pensioners flock to care work for second careers

An army of pensioners have started second careers in social care jobs to “reduce the burden” on NHS services. One of the UK’s largest private provider of care in the home has seen a huge spike in Britons in their 60s and 70s joining their ranks, it told Express.co.uk.

The pensioners, who come from across the UK, are helping make a valuable contribution to the care sector, showing that age is not a barrier when it comes to starting a second career.

Home Instead, a company that provides for over 16,000 people at home, says that 40 percent of all new care workers it hired in 2022 were aged between 50 and 80.

Of these people, roughly 630 were state pension age, representing 13 percent of new hires in the company.

Recently fears have grown about the over-reliance on health cares workers over the age of 55, with a report showing that more than a quarter of social care workers in England are over 55 and may retire in the next decade.

But this development suggests that many people are coming back from retirement to start second careers in social work or continue in the industry.

