Three women rushed to hospital after Sutton Coldfield crash

The remaining two patients were treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Heartlands and Good Hope Hospitals. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service reportedly said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians on Lichfield Road, Four Oaks, at 3.32 pm.

“Three ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered three female patients, all pedestrians. One was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance.”