The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection received its first patch, and it’s a hefty one. Headlining the release is online multiplayer support for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time and customizable button mapping.

For Game Boy games, dev Digital Eclipse also added more color filter options. Players can choose between black and white, Game Boy green, Game Boy pocket green, and Game Boy light blue.



Now Playing: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Launch Trailer

And yes, the Switch edition’s Home menu icon has now finally been changed to the TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection’s box art–an inconsequential change in the grand scheme of things, but a welcome aesthetic tweak. The previous game icon included the four turtles without the game title, but that has now been changed to the cover art with the game title.

For more information, check out the full patch notes included below.

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection released in August 2022 and bundles together 13 of the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle games. In future updates, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES) will get online multiplayer support, too.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Full Patch Notes

New additions:

Home Menu icon changed to the box art. (Switch)

PS4 arcade controller is now supported. PS4 joystick support has now been implemented (PS5)

Xbox arcade stick is now supported. Xbox joystick support has now been implemented (XB1/XSX)

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the lobby size for the two arcade games. Host can limit it to 2, 3, or 4 players.

When creating an online lobby, the player can now set the frame delay to “Automatic”. When this is set, the input lag adjusts according to the number of players.

A new enhancement added to SNES and Super Famicom TMNT: Tournament Fighters. Ultimate-Attacks can now be enabled in Story Mode ON/OFF.

A new enhancement added to Super Famicom TMNT: Tournament Fighters. “Group Mode” can now be enabled ON/OFF. (Only available in the Japanese version.)

A new enhancement added to Arcade US/JP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-5.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Number of lives per coin can be adjusted from 1-8.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US/JP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Difficulty can be adjusted.

A new enhancement added to Arcade US Turtles in Time. Game Loop can now be turned ON/OFF. While ON, the game will restart from the beginning after the credits.

New button action added to “Arcade US/JP TMNT”, “Arcade US Turtles in Time”, “SNES/Super Famicom Turtles in Time”, and “Genesis/MegaDrive Hyperstone Heist”. Players can now assign a button to “Special”. This button presses “Attack” and “Jump” together to make it easier to do special attacks.

A new color enhancement added to all Game Boy games. Added GBC Mode ON/OFF. A new “Color Palette” option added to the Pause Menu for all Game Boy games. In addition to other filters, players can choose between 4 color palettes, 1. black and white, 2. Game Boy green, 3. Game Boy Pocket green, 4. Game Boy Light blue.

Audio for various games and the Main Menu adjusted

Additional pages for NES Tournament Fighters and GEN Tournament Fighters added to the Strategy Guide.

Additional page for GEN Tournament Fighters and GEN Hyperstone Heist added to the Strategy Guide.

Visual settings are saved per game.

Issues fixed: