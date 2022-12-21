‘Toe-curling’ moment for royals caught on camera – video

“As everyone was waiting for at best a giggling and very embarrassing version of Chopsticks, Diana suddenly took on a very serious facial expression, threw her bag onto the floor and delivered a brilliant rendition of the first few bars of Rachmaninov’s second concerto, a notoriously difficult piece to play.”

When she finished her performance, she “resumed the shy body language she was famous for” as she darted towards Charles.

However, he did not display the sort of proud husband body language we might expect in that moment, according to the expert.

Judi observed: “Charles ignored her as though she were a stranger though, standing watching as she went past him and out the door and looking like a very sore loser as he did so.”