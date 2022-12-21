Top 3 high interest easy access, fixed and regular savings

Top three regular savings accounts

Ranking top of the list is first direct’s Regular Saver Account with a market-leading AER of seven percent.

This account can be opened with a minimum deposit of £25 and up to £3,600 can be invested over the course of the 12-month term. Savers can deposit between £25 and £300 per month in multiples of £5.

Withdrawals are only permitted after the term ends and if savers access the money before then, the account will have to close. In this instance, interest will only be paid up to that day and they’ll receive interest equivalent to first direct’s Savings Account variable rate.

Placing second is Monmouthshire BS’ Christmas Saver Bond (Issue 5) with an AER of 5.5 percent.

A minimum deposit of £10 is required to open the account and up to £2,400 can be invested over the course of the year.

The account allows up to £200 to be deposited per calendar month and withdrawals are not permitted until October 1, 2023. If the account is closed before this date, it will not qualify for the 5.5 percent AER and instead, will earn interest calculated at 0.2 percent AER.

The fixed term starts on the date the account is opened and interest is calculated on a daily basis on the balance in the account and paid on maturity.

Placing third is Lloyds Bank’s Club Lloyds Monthly Saver with an AER of 5.25 percent.

A £25 deposit is required to open this account and the term runs for 12 months, which means up to £4,800 can be invested over the course of the year.

The account is available to Club Lloyds customers and unlimited withdrawals are permitted without penalty. The interest rate is fixed and will be paid on the anniversary of the account opening, and deposits between £25 and £400 must be invested before the 25th of every month.

Top three fixed rate bond savings accounts

Top of the list of high-interest fixed rate accounts is Melton BS’ Fixed Rate Savings to February 23, 2028, with AER of 4.9 percent.