Touching moment boy, 5, with cerebral palsy takes first steps

Brave Samuel, five, had been born with cerebral palsy and could never walk. But thanks to a pioneering operation carried out on his legs in February he has now learnt to walk for the first time in his life. And it meant that he could stand up at his school nativity for the first time and play the role of innkeeper.

His mum Alexandria Grimes, 41, who lives in Stockport with husband Phil, 35, a debt advisor, and their older daughter Elleanor, eight, said: ‘It was amazing to see him in the school nativity. It’s the first time that he has been able to stand up and for him to be able to perform the role of the innkeeper was such an achievement.

‘It was fantastic to see him standing there with all the other children for the first time in his life. It was so emotional, after everything he has been through. We were so proud of him.’

Samuel was born eight weeks early at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport in July 2017 after Mrs Grimes’s waters broke at 28 weeks pregnant.

She said: ‘I was sent home with antibiotics, but then I had to be readmitted with suspected sepsis and had an emergency caesarian to deliver Samuel.

‘He was so poorly when he was born and we were told he may not survive. It was terrifying.’

Samuel was transferred to St Mary’s hospital in Manchester where doctors battled to save him. Eventually he managed to pull through, but the couple were told that he had suffered brain damage during the traumatic birth.

Mrs Grimes said: ‘It was upsetting, but we were just so thankful that he had survived. We were later told that the brain damage had mended itself but he didn’t manage to sit up until he was 11 months old and he wasn’t reaching his normal developmental milestones, so doctors investigated the problem.’

It was discovered that Samuel had cerebral palsy, which had been caused by his traumatic birth, and the tightening of his leg muscles meant that he couldn’t walk.