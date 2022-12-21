Traffic delays, street closures likely with Ukraine president’s

D.C. area residents are likely to see traffic delays and street closures Wednesday with the visit of Ukraine’s president to the nation’s capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to meet President Biden at the White House and give a prime-time address to Congress. It’s Zelensky’s first trip outside of his country since the Russian invasion in February.

Visits by heads of state and other dignitaries are routine in the nation’s capital, and authorities typically do not discuss security arrangements. Officials do routinely publish details of extensive street closures, but they were tight-lipped on that topic on Wednesday.

Tim Barber, a spokesman for the U.S. Capitol Police, said streets are likely to be closed around the Capitol complex later on Wednesday as is routine during a joint session of Congress. Information regarding specific street closures were not immediately available. Barber said Capitol police are working with federal agencies “and we will try to provide the public with any information that may impact the community.”

A spokesman for D.C. police declined to comment. Efforts to reach the U.S. Secret Service were not immediately successful.

Last week, a high-profile summit of dozens of U.S. and Africa leaders caused traffic delays and slowed down the normally busy area near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Many residents and business owners near the center said they had been told of some road closures but didn’t realize the shutdowns would tie up traffic for days, prohibit parking and disrupt trash pickup and slow deliveries.