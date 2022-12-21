Transtema – Expanding Further in Norway | MarketScreener

Redeye strengthens its positive view on Transtema following the acquisitions of UBConnect. The acquisition adds radio and geographical reach and strengthens the prospects of establishing maintenance and service in Norway . With a low initial payment and low valuation multiples, we believe it is a low-risk acquisition. We raise our forecasts and Base Case slightly.

