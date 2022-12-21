Traveling for Christmas? Here’s what the weather will look like

If you’re traveling out of the Berkshires for Christmas, or expecting guests to arrive, beware of Friday. A massive storm that delivered blizzard conditions to the Midwest will turn into a spring-like deluge here.

Off-the-charts daytime highs on Friday should approach the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. Fierce winds, gusting above 50 mph, are possible.

Next five days Wednesday: Sunny, near 32; clouds gather overnight, low around 15. Thursday: Chance of afternoon and evening rain, high in the upper-30s; Rain and snow showers at night, low near freezing. Friday: Rain showers, near 55; at night, temperatures plunge to near 10 with snow showers possible. Saturday: Sunny, low-20s, partly cloudy overnight, low 5-10. Sunday: Mostly sunny, low-20s. Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.

Here are the major impacts likely leading up to the holiday:

With predicted rainfall totals ranging from 1.5 to 3 inches and much of the snowpack melting because of the potential record-setting warmth, some flooding is possible, forecasters cautioned.

The combination of a Midwest blizzard and Northeast downpours will cause extensive flight delays and cancellations at airports in Albany; Hartford, Conn.; Boston and downstate New York’s terminals.

All of the weather misery will be caused by an explosively intense storm over the Great Lakes, combined with an extremely potent surge of frigid arctic air currently parked over southern Canada, said Lee Picard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany.

Rain and snow showers are expected to start Thursday evening as a weakening coastal system sends unseasonably warm, humid air into the Northeast. The heavier rain is likely by Friday morning, with winds possibly gusting over 50 mph.

Temperatures will crash Friday night, said WAMC Northeast Public Radio and NewsChannel 13 forecaster Paul Caiano. By early Saturday, lows could be near 10, creating a flash freeze out of Friday’s expected downpour.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day should be dry but still windy and very cold, with daytime highs struggling to reach 20 and overnight lows around 10.

Florida won’t offer the usual escape from the Northeast’s wintry weather this weekend, with lows in the 20s across northern sections of the state, 30s in central Florida and 40s for South Florida.

Air travelers in the East will be hard-hit by the stormy conditions. Thursday and Friday are expected to be the worst days with blizzard conditions over the Midwest and Great Lakes and strong winds not only in those areas but also across the Northeast, New England and the Southeast.

Key takeaways Arctic blast : A surge of polar air will cause an explosive storm to form across the Great Lakes on Friday. An incredibly strong cold front will sweep across the Eastern U.S. with frigid temperatures from the Plains to the East Coast for Christmas weekend.

: A surge of polar air will cause an explosive storm to form across the Great Lakes on Friday. An incredibly strong cold front will sweep across the Eastern U.S. with frigid temperatures from the Plains to the East Coast for Christmas weekend. Fierce winds : Extremely blustery conditions will grip much of the Eastern U.S., with top wind gusts of 50 mph or higher in the Northeast, including western New England.

: Extremely blustery conditions will grip much of the Eastern U.S., with top wind gusts of 50 mph or higher in the Northeast, including western New England. Torrential downpours : Anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain could cause flooding as the snowpack over the Northeast melts away.

: Anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain could cause flooding as the snowpack over the Northeast melts away. Warm, then icy : Temperatures in the Berkshires could reach the mid-50s on Friday before a quick plunge into the teens that night, causing flash freezes on roadways, sidewalks and all other terrain.

: Temperatures in the Berkshires could reach the mid-50s on Friday before a quick plunge into the teens that night, causing flash freezes on roadways, sidewalks and all other terrain. Travel nightmare : While roadways in western New England and eastern New York will be wet on Friday, airports in Albany, Hartford, Boston and the New York metro region will be hard hit with delays and cancellations on Thursday and Friday.

: While roadways in western New England and eastern New York will be wet on Friday, airports in Albany, Hartford, Boston and the New York metro region will be hard hit with delays and cancellations on Thursday and Friday. Heading south?: A hard freeze is expected for much of the Deep South and Texas Thursday night through at least Friday night, with lows in the 10s and 20s, even to the Gulf Coast. Cold weather will also reach well into Florida in time for the Christmas weekend, with lows falling into the 30s and 40s across much of the state. Source: National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

All of the major hubs and regional airports will be affected:

New York City area airports will face a long stretch of delays beginning with the rain on Thursday, and the delays and cancellations are expected to worsen on Friday due to high winds accompanying the rain.

Boston will hold onto the precipitation the longest into the holiday weekend, with the rain beginning Thursday and not ending until early Saturday. High winds will also lead to delays and cancellations.

Chicago can expect snow and powerful winds beginning Wednesday night and lasting through Friday night.

Atlanta, while on the lighter rain side of the storm, will still get strong winds that could cause air delays for flights at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which consistently ranks as the world’s busiest.

Travel on the roads also will be challenging as the blizzard triggers whiteouts across the Midwest and heavy rain causes blinding spray on windshields in the Northeast.

In addition to blizzard conditions throughout the central and northern Plains, upper Midwest, and Great Lakes, heavy snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at times, along with wind gusts of over 50 mph will result in near zero visibility and considerable blowing and drifting of snow. This will lead to dangerous, to at times impossible, land and air travel leading up to the holiday weekend.

The combination of heavy snow and strong wind gusts could lead to scattered tree and utility line damage, resulting in power disruptions.

With such a large and powerful storm system impacting a majority of the nation during one of the biggest travel weeks of the year, government forecasters are urging travelers to carefully consider, or reconsider, their plans later this week.

The arctic blast, also known as the polar express, could cause record lows in places like Denver, where it may be 15 below zero on Friday.

Below-freezing temperatures should reach Texas Thursday night and last into Saturday, sparking energy and pipe-freeze issues as far south as Houston. Wind chill warnings are likely even along the Gulf Coast.

Combined with wind gusts up to 60 mph, widespread wind chill values could drop to minus 40 degrees throughout the Midwest. This can be life threatening and lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chill warnings and watches extend across 17 states.