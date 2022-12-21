Two hot drinks that can relieve bloating minutes after drinking

Collapsing on the sofa with a full tummy, following a decadent Christmas meal, is not exactly a rare occurrence. But the indulgent dishes can leave you with a stretched, puffy, and bloated stomach. Fortunately, two hot drinks, which are probably in your cupboard already, can come to a rescue within “minutes”, according to an expert.

While staples like Brussels sprouts and Bucks Fizz are an inherent part of the Christmas menu, your tummy might not be their biggest fan.

Cruciferous vegetables and fizzy drinks are well-known causes of bloating. Doctor Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy said: “Eating too much of certain types of foods can cause bloating, or exacerbate any underlying condition.

“These foods include Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, beans, onions, garlic and carbonated drinks – all things we eat too much of at Christmas!”

Taking these foods and combining them with the colourful variety of other festive treats that’ll be on your table could contribute to further gas.

