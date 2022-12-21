UK aviation regulator approves first satellite launch from

The UK’s aviation regulator has given the green light for Virgin Orbit to send the first satellite into orbit from British soil, paving the way for a launch from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay.

The Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday said it had issued the final licences to Virgin Orbit after receiving consent from transport secretary Mark Harper.

“Today we are one step closer to opening the UK’s galactic gateway, with Virgin Orbit receiving a historic first licence to allow the UK’s first ever space flight launch,” Harper said in a statement.

The approvals were granted after Virgin Orbit demonstrated to the UK CAA that it had “taken all reasonable steps to ensure safety risks arising from launch activities are as low as reasonably practicable”.

Virgin met other security and environmental requirements, and also received a range control licence from the space regulator, which enables it to issue warning notices to keep people out of hazardous areas and monitor the rocket’s progress.

Dan Hart, Virgin Orbit chief executive, said the approvals “take us one step closer to the first satellite launch take-off from UK soil. This is a major milestone for the CAA and represents the successful completion of an enormous effort”.

Unlike traditional launchers that rise from a launch pad, Virgin Orbit’s converted Boeing 747 aircraft will take off from the runway with a rocket tucked under its left wing. The rocket will be released 35,000 feet above the ocean to the west of Britain to place the satellites into low earth orbit.