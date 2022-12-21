Ukraine president to speak before Congress

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday and deliver a prime-time speech before a joint session of Congress on the 300th day of the Russian attack on the U.S. ally.

He’s scheduled to arrive at the White House around 2 p.m.

Zelenskyy’s visit comes as Biden and Congress reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine by sending billions in humanitarian and military aid to the war-ravaged country, but it hasn’t come without pushback.

The Ukrainian president will speak tonight even as some Republicans are vowing for greater accountability from Biden and top Defense officials on how nearly $50 billion in aid already disseminated has been spent.

Though Congress is set to pass another $44 billion in Ukraine aid through the omnibus spending bill expected to pass this week.

Zelenskyy’s visit – his first outside his home country since the war began in late February – comes with a sense of urgency. It’s a whirlwind, wartime trip that is seen as a major security risk for the Ukrainian president, and it’s an opportunity to make a personal appeal to Washington as he attempts to bolster pubic and congressional support for the fight against Russia.

During Zelenskyy’s White House visit this afternoon, Biden is expected to announce a $2 billion pledge of Patriot anti-missile batteries that will help Ukraine defend against Russian air attacks.

Biden invited Zelenskyy to Washington to reinforce the U.S. “stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said a senior Biden administration official who discussed the trip on the condition of anonymity.

