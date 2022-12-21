US braced for blizzards and icy winds as Arctic front sweeps

Much of the US is braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions expected to disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.

The blast of frigid weather began hammering the Pacific north-west on Tuesday morning and was expected to move to the northern Rockies, then grip the Plains in a deep freeze and blanket the midwest with heavy snowfall, forecasters said. By Friday, the Arctic front is forecast to spread bone-chilling cold as far south as Florida.

Authorities were worried about the potential for power outages and warned people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless and livestock – and, if possible, to postpone travel.

The northernmost regions of the US could see wind chills approaching –70F (-57C), cold enough to leave exposed skin frostbitten in minutes.

Even warm-weather states are preparing for the worst. Texas officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of the February 2021 storm that left millions without power, some for several days. Temperatures were expected to dip to near freezing as far south as central Florida by the weekend.

The drop in temperatures will be precipitous. In Denver, Colorado, the high on Wednesday will be around 50F (10C); by Thursday, it is forecast to plummet to around zero (-18C).

The heaviest snow is expected in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service, and frigid wind will be fierce across the country’s mid-section.

“I would not be surprised if there are lots of [travel] delays due to wind and also a lot of delays due to the snow,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster for the NWS in College Park, Maryland.

In Vancouver, Canada, authorities at YVR airport said conditions had resulted in an “unprecedented number of cancelled flights”, adding that cancellations and delays “will persist for the majority of scheduled flights” and that de-icing will continue. In Seattle, snow, rain and low visibility caused nearly 200 flight cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma international airport. Greyhound cancelled bus service between Seattle and Spokane, Washington.

In Oregon, one person died after a semi-truck collided with an SUV. Police said a thin layer of ice on the highway may have been a contributing factor.

Nearly 113 million Americans were expected to travel 50 miles or more this holiday season, up 4% from last year but still short of the record 119 million in 2019, according to the American Automobile Association. Most were planning to travel by car. About 6% were planning to fly.

Several inches of snow were expected from Chicago through the Great Lakes by Friday. Snow was also forecast in the lower midwest. Delta, American, United and Southwest airlines said they were waiving change fees for people traveling through affected airports.

The NWS predicted wind-chill levels in Montana that could approach -60F by Thursday. The forecast was even worse for parts of Wyoming. The 1,500-resident town of Lusk could see wind chills of -70F.

“Please take precautions: Check on elderly/vulnerable, protect pets, shelter livestock, cover exposed skin!” the local branch of the NWS said on Twitter.

In Texas, where the temperature is expected to drop to around 11F, the power grid will be put to the test once again. A historic freeze last year led to one of the biggest power outages in US history, knocking out electricity to 4 million customers and leading to hundreds of deaths.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), which manages the state power grid, said last week it expects to have sufficient generation to meet anticipated demand. The council said it has implemented reforms to increase reliability, including bringing more generation online sooner if needed and purchasing more reserve power.

But a report Ercot published last month said Texans could still face power outages if an extreme storm prompted very high demand.

In Jackson, Mississippi, where dangerously cold weather is expected by the weekend, all eyes are on the troubled water system. A cold snap in 2021 left tens of thousands without running water after pipes froze, and the mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, said on Monday the water system remained a “huge vulnerability”.

The deep freeze will be particularly dangerous for people without homes. Salt Lake City will make 95 additional shelter beds available after five died in recent days in sub-freezing temperatures, the mayor, Erin Mendenhall, a Democrat, said.

In Kansas City, Missouri, emergency shelters were opening for anyone needing warmth, food or safety. Organizers warned, though, that capacity was limited.

“We’re going to get in as many as we can,” said Karl Ploeger, chief development officer for City Union Mission, a Christian non-profit.

Northern Florida cities such as Tallahassee may see temperatures in the low 20sF on Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas. The forecast calls for temperatures to drop to near freezing as far south as Tampa.