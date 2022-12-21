Vardy v Rooney courtroom drama episode count explained

The Vardy v Rooney series is coming to Channel 4 and it recreates the High Court defamation case between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney. The series will pay particular attention to the opposing legal teams and their arguments. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about how many episodes are in the series.

How many episodes are in the Vardy v Rooney?

The 2022 case came to light after Rooney accused Vardy of leaking posts from her private Instagram account to the Sun newspaper.

These claims resulted in Vardy suing Rooney for libel and the high-profile case played out across seven days.

The new series will recreate courtroom scenes using verbatim court transcripts against media analysis.

Natalia Tena stars as Vardy, with Chanel Cresswell playing Rooney and both husbands have also been cast.

