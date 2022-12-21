Vitamin D deficiency ‘heightens’ risk of dynapenia ‘by 70%’

Yet, an adequate amount of the sunshine vitamin can reduce the risk of dynapenia, according to research. The study explored whether a vitamin D deficiency is a risk factor for dynapenia (the reduction in neuromuscular strength) in individuals aged 50 and older. Moreover, the research team investigated whether vitamin D supplementation could reduce such risk.

The analysis of 3,205 participants, who were non-dynapenic at the beginning of the study, were followed for four years.

At the start, vitamin D levels were measured and categorised as either “sufficient”, “insufficient”, or “deficient”.

“The incidence of dynapenia was determined by grip strength,” the researchers noted.

The follow-up analysis revealed that individuals without osteoporosis, who didn’t supplement with vitamin D and had a deficiency or insufficiency of vitamin D, were at risk of dynapenia.

