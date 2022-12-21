Vivint Gives Back Reaches New Milestones in 2022

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, in partnership with Vivint Gives Back, announced that together the company and organization concluded another incredibly successful year of charitable activities. With support from the community, Vivint, and the company’s employees, Vivint Gives Back positively impacted the lives of more than 6,000 people in need globally and raised nearly $3 million for a variety of charitable programs from disaster relief to STEM camps.

Beginning the year focused on disaster relief, Vivint Gives Back jumped into action to support Ukrainian refugees. Vivint Gives Back launched a giving campaign to directly benefit those affected by the war and provide short-term emergency assistance and long-term aid for Ukrainian refugees. In total, Vivint Gives Back raised over $300,000 to help those affected and provide essential supplies.

Expanding on a program that began last year, Vivint Gives Back also sent over 1,000 underrepresented K-12 kids to STEM camps across the country this past summer. Through a partnership with the Utah Jazz, Vivint Gives Back sent one child to STEM camp for every assist the Utah Jazz had at home games during the 2021-22 season. Vivint Gives Back and the Utah Jazz look forward to continuing this program for the 2022-23 season.

Part of what makes Vivint Gives Back so successful is participation from Vivint’s more than 11,000 employees. Each year, Vivint offers employees the opportunity to join Vivint Gives Back for international humanitarian trips called Impact Trips. This year, 600 volunteers from Vivint Smart Home traveled to Costa Rica to help communities in need with a variety of service projects from building homes, playgrounds, and community centers to installing solar lights. In total, teams completed 70 projects, contributing 12,600 volunteer hours to impact 1,300 people in need.

To close out the year, Vivint Gives Back hosted its 15th annual Sub for Santa program to help children in need enjoy the holiday season with gifts, including everything from winter coats to school supplies. This year, more than 1,200 Sub for Santa volunteers served over 3,000 children in more than 75 locations nationwide, with donations totaling over $400,000 – all from generous contributions from Vivint employees.

“It has been a landmark year for Vivint Gives Back and we’re so happy to be able to help those in need across the globe,” said Nitin Abraham, president of Vivint Gives Back. “We owe it all to the dedicated Vivint employees and community members who participate with Vivint Gives Back each year, and we look forward to continuing to grow the organization as we work to create a sense of community and home for those who otherwise would go without.”

About Vivint Gives Back

Vivint Gives Back, a 501(c)(3) organization, is committed to making a positive impact in communities around the world. Vivint Gives Back has focused its efforts in 2022 on educational programs for children in need throughout North America.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.9 million customers throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.