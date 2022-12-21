Warhammer 40k Darktide hotfix removes player outlines,

There’s a new Warhammer 40k Darktide patch out today, which makes some improvements to stability and adds AMD ray-tracing support to the co-op’s game launcher options. However, one change is going to be immediately noticeable when you hop into a mission: player outlines have been disabled.

Developer Fatshark says the player outlines haven’t been “functioning as intended,” and so the feature has been disabled in the latest hotfix, which updates the game to version 1.0.21. The studio plans on reintroducing the outlines in the near future, according to the patch notes on Steam.

The Darktide launcher has also seen some updates in this hotfix. Now it should automatically detect high-performance GPUs in laptops, and you can enable and disable AMD ray-tracing settings from the launcher’s settings menu, prior to firing up the game itself.

Fatshark has also addressed another batch of crashes, such as one that would happen when tagging objects and another that would sometimes happen when players opened the launcher.

Check out the Warhammer 40k Darktide system requirements to see whether your PC is ready for you to jump in and start purging Chaos from the dark underbelly of Tertium.