‘Weather bomb’ to hit southern Quebec Thursday evening:





Article content Montrealers, brace yourselves for some nasty weather, starting Thursday night.

Article content Less than a week after Montreal was walloped with its first snowstorm of the season, Environment Canada is forecasting a “major weather system” that will hit southern Quebec on Thursday evening, dumping a mixture of heavy snow and then likely freezing rain on Friday.

Article content Power outages are expected in southern parts of the province on Friday, with winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour on Friday night. “Technically, it is a weather bomb,” Simon Legault, an Environment Canada meteorologist, told the Montreal Gazette. “It’s going to be very windy. Yes, there will be some snow and some rain, but it’s really the mix of all those features that will make this system quite intense.” “Total snowfall amounts could be significant,” Environment Canada warned on its website. “The snow will begin Thursday evening and continue until it changes over to rain Friday morning. A risk of freezing rain is possible during the transition from snow to rain.”

Legault predicted between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow will fall in the Montreal area by Friday morning. Strong winds are forecast for the morning, making visibility difficult on roads and highways because of snow squalls. The winds should die down in the early afternoon but then whip up Friday night. The winds will be accompanied by up to 15 millimetres of rain from Friday morning to the evening. This is expected to be followed by a sharp drop in temperature Friday night, turning some roads and sidewalks into slippery sheets of ice. "We expect many power outages (on Friday night), maybe not in Montreal directly but in the southern part of the province, for sure," Legault aded. Environment Canada is also warning that tree branches will snap under the weight of the heavy snow and strong winds. Other structures might buckle. A storm surge is also forecast late in the day Friday in the Quebec City area. On Saturday, although the storm surge will have subsided, "snow squalls will also be possible over the southern parts of the province with the passage of cold air over the Great Lakes," according to the federal weather agency. aderfel@postmedia.com twitter.com/Aaron_Derfel






