Who Plays Who: Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “Avatar: The

And it looks like the wait was well worth it because Avatar: The Way of Water already grossed $134 million opening weekend.
With a cast made up of familiar favorites alongside some new characters, I’ve rounded up exactly who plays who in the film. Take a look:
To start, Sam Worthington is officially back as Jake Sully.
One year after the first Avatar film came out, he starred as Perseus in Clash of the Titans.
And here’s what he looks like IRL.
But MCU diehards may know her best as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
And here’s what she looks like IRL.
Stephen Lang is playing Colonel Miles Quaritch once again.
Outside the Avatar universe, horror fans will know him for portraying The Blind Man in 2016’s Don’t Breathe.
And here’s what he looks like IRL.
Sigourney Weaver won’t be reprising her role as Dr. Grace Augustine but will be introduced as a new character named Kiri.
If you’re familiar with Alien, then you might know her as Ripley.
And here’s what she looks like IRL.
Joel David Moore is back again as Norm Spellman.
Here’s what he looked like in the original Avatar.
And here’s a throwback to when he played Owen in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.
Kate Winslet plays Ronal.
Let’s take a walk down memory lane when she made a name for herself as Rose in Titanic.
And here’s what she looks like IRL.
Cliff Curtis plays Tonowari.
But if you were a fan of Fear the Walking Dead, you’ll probably know him as Travis.
And here’s what he looks like IRL.
Jemaine Clement plays Dr. Garvin.
He’s been featured as Vladislav in What We Do in the Shadows.
And as Kieran in 2010’s Dinner for Schmucks.
CCH Pounder is another alum returning as Mo’at (this is her in the first film).
She had a longtime recurring role on The Shield as Claudette Wyms.
And here’s what she looks like IRL.
Edie Falco plays General Ardmore.
Edie appeared in nearly 100 episodes of The Sopranos as Carmela, and here’s a look at her walking the red carpet for the Season 6 premiere in 2006.
And here’s what she looks like IRL.
Jack Champion plays Spider.
A few years ago, he was cast as Kevin in The Night Sitter.
He also had a quick part in Avengers: Endgame as the kid on the bike who Ant-Man interacts with after returning from the Quantum Realm.
And here’s what he looks like IRL.
Jamie Flatters plays Neteyam.
From 2017 to 2020, he appeared as Luke Earlham in Liar.
And here’s what he looks like IRL.
Britain Dalton plays Lo’ak.
Rewind to 2016 when he landed his first recurring role as Jason Larson in Goliath.
And here’s what he looks like IRL.
Trinity Jo-Li Bliss plays Tuk.
She was recently seen in Best Foot Forward as Gabriella.
And here’s what he looks like IRL.
Filip Geljo plays Aonung.
While this is Filip’s breakout role on the silver screen, he previously appeared in 41 episodes of Odd Squad.
And here’s what he looks like IRL.
Finally, Bailey Bass plays Tsireya.
While Avatar 2 is her first major film role, she was recently seen as Claudia in the TV reboot of Interview with the Vampire.
And here’s what she looks like IRL.
What did you think of Avatar 2? Share your review in the comments!
