With cold weather approaching, keep pets, cars and pipes safe

Christmas will bring everyone a gift of extremely cold temperatures this weekend according to the National Weather Service.
With these colder than normal temperatures coming, there’s a few things everyone can do to avoid problems such as frozen pipes, dead batteries, and keeping your pets safe all winter long.
“Our coldest period is going to be Friday night and lingering into through Christmas Day,” Gail Hartfield of The National Weather Service in Raleigh said. “We have a series of fronts coming through and a chance of rain Thursday night, and really our temps will below normal all week, but no too bad until Friday night when the low will be 17 by Saturday night and a low of 18 Sunday, with the highs in the 30’s.”
When temperatures reach these lows it can cause frozen pipes, if preventative measures are not taken, especially if you’re going out of town for the holiday.
The City of Sanford has a list of helpful tips that it shares on social media each year when the weather drops, and they encourage everyone to do the following:
• Wrap any exposed pipes.
• Check all outside faucets and remove all water hoses.
- • Close all vents on the outside of your home.Keep meter box lids tightly closed.
• Open cabinet doors under kitchen sinks to allow heat inside.
The Sanford Water Department suggests that if your pipes are subject to freezing try to keep a small steady stream flowing to keep the water moving, but if your pipes do freeze, do not do anything — just wait until they unthaw and never use an open flame on a pipe to thaw a waterline.
For assistance with frozen pipes after normal business hours, or during the holidays, call 919-775-8268, or for normal operating hours call Public Works at 919-775-8247.
To avoid a dead battery during extremely cold weather, Jason Brown of Eastside Auto said, “As long as you keep your vehicle serviced (keep the oil changed), have a good battery in your car, and crank your car to give it time to heat up before driving, you should be fine during cold weather, but make sure to keep your car serviced, or else old oil gets thick and causes issues during the winter.”
Last — but not least — here are some safety tips on how to care for pets properly through the winter season, especially on such fight nights that will hit our area this Christmas weekend.
The Humane Society of the United States states the following:
• If pets cannot come indoors, make sure they are protected by a dry, draft-free enclosure large enough to allow them to sit and lie down, but small enough to hold in the pet’s body heat. Raise the floor a few inches off the ground and cover it with cedar shavings or straw. Turn the enclosure away from the wind and cover the doorway with waterproof burlap or heavy plastic.
• Salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate a pet’s paws. Wipe their paws with a damp towel before your pet licks them and irritates their mouth.
• Antifreeze is a deadly poison. Wipe up spills and store antifreeze out of reach.
So, don’t forget to keep those pipes from freezing, maintain your automobile, and properly care for any pets during these extremely cold nights.
