Woman’s body found in river in Hounslow – police launch urgent

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation and are urgently appealing for information after a woman’s body was found in a river in Hounslow, London. Officers were called at 11.29pm last night to Donkey Wood off Staines Road. A 61-year-old woman from the Feltham area was recovered from the river and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman is yet to be formally identified, but the Met have said there are “confident they know who she is”.
Currently, her death is being treated as “unexpected and unexplained”. A crime scene is in place, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
Police believe the “relevant dates” in connection with the woman’s death are December 18 or 19. Her silver Ford Fiesta car was later found parked in Roman Close, Feltham – close to the crime scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Thrower, of the West Area Command Unit is appealing for anyone who saw this car arrive or was in the area to contact police.
He said: “Our inquiry is focussed on discovering the circumstances of this woman’s death.
“We know we have a family who are grieving and we will do all we can to support them and answer their questions.
“We are working hard to narrow down the relevant times, but our enquiries suggest that the relevant dates are on Sunday, 18th or Monday, 19th of December.
“This lady’s car, a silver Ford Fiesta, was later found parked in Roman Close, Feltham. This road is close to Donkey Wood, just off Staines Road near Baber Bridge.
“I am asking anyone who saw this car arrive or was in the area of Donkey Wood, particularly near the river Crane, to contact police.
