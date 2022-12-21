Woman’s body found in river in Hounslow – police launch urgent

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation and are urgently appealing for information after a woman’s body was found in a river in Hounslow, London. Officers were called at 11.29pm last night to Donkey Wood off Staines Road. A 61-year-old woman from the Feltham area was recovered from the river and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman is yet to be formally identified, but the Met have said there are “confident they know who she is”.

Currently, her death is being treated as “unexpected and unexplained”. A crime scene is in place, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police believe the “relevant dates” in connection with the woman’s death are December 18 or 19. Her silver Ford Fiesta car was later found parked in Roman Close, Feltham – close to the crime scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Thrower, of the West Area Command Unit is appealing for anyone who saw this car arrive or was in the area to contact police.

He said: “Our inquiry is focussed on discovering the circumstances of this woman’s death.