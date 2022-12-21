Woodbridge Tennis Instructor Faces Child Pornography Charge In

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA — A tennis instructor from Woodbridge is in custody after authorities said he exchanged sexual messages with a child in Loudoun County, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The instructor, 29-year-old Brandon Larsen, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of electronic solicitation. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. If convicted of both charges, Larsen could face up to 15 years in prison, based on Virginia’s sentencing guidelines.

The alleged incident occurred in August and the victim reported it to Loudoun detectives in September, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The victim said they met Larsen online and the pair exchanged sexual messages. Authorities did not specify the gender or age of the child. Larsen turned himself in to police on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to his website, Larsen is a tennis instructor who has worked with several professional players, including Naomi Osaka, Frances Tiafoe, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Larsen is also listed as one of the resident tennis professionals at the Montclair Tennis Club. “Skilled at coaching the modern mechanics of the tennis game, Brandon is able to work with all ages and skill levels, and teaches with a friendly yet effective method of coaching,” the club’s website says.

The tennis club did not respond to Patch’s request for comment on Wednesday. Investigators believe there may have been similar incidents between Larsen and children. Anyone with more information can call Detective R. Burnett at 703-777-1021.

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center can provide information about reporting and coping with sexual abuse. Their website also features training materials and tips to prevent sexual abuse. The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network operates a 24/7 hotline for victims of sexual assault. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

