WoW Dragonflight 2023 roadmap details seasonal schedule, new

It’s only been out for a few weeks, but now the WoW Dragonflight 2023 roadmap has been revealed, and there’s plenty of highway left to travel for the latest expansion to Blizzard’s venerable MMORPG. 2023 is set to be a pretty exciting year for Dragonflight, with two seasons, new raids, new zones and dungeons, and heaps more content all on the way.

Blizzard has provided some preliminary, high-level details for its plans for 2023 in Dragonflight. In total, six content patches are planned for the coming year, with one falling at the starts of seasons two and three and the remaining four scheduled for winter, spring, summer, and fall launches.

As the company recently announced, patch 10.0.5 is due to arrive early in the new year, and it’ll include white and gray transmogs, the new trading post system, and some new content for the Primalist Tomorrow area.

Once that’s out on the live servers, Blizzard says it plans on getting patch 10.0.7 deployed to the World of Warcraft PTR. That patch is currently set to launch sometime in the spring, and it’ll include a new quest campaign and some repeatable world content set in the Forbidden Reach. We’ll learn more about the dracthyr in this storyline, and it’ll set up Dragonflight’s next big chapter, which arrives with the start of season two and patch 10.1.

That update will include a new zone, a new raid, a new mythic+ dungeon pool, updates to professions, and some user interface improvements, in addition to kicking off a new season of PvP. After that, we can expect the 10.1.5 and 10.1.7 patches to arrive in the summer and fall, respectively.

Those updates promise to include a new megadungeon, new world events, new stories and quests, a holiday refresh, and the usual content and system updates you get with significant patches.

Finally, patch 10.2 will arrive toward the end of the year, and add another new zone, new raid, a new mythic+ dungeon pool, and more content to launch another new season of PvP.

